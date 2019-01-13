By Anna Von Reitz
I recently published an article in which I observed that Judas Iscariot was the Thirteenth Disciple and said that he was "unfaithful". Most people can see why this is so and don't need an explanation of how Judas was unfaithful and the fact that he was unfaithful: it is clearly demonstrated in the Biblical text.
Jesus addressed Judas at the Last Supper, and clearly knew what Judas was about to do to him --- betray him to the Roman authorities in behalf of the Sanhedrin for the cost of a bribe of thirty pieces of silver.
I would call that "unfaithful" on the part of a Disciple, wouldn't you?
Jesus also said it would be better for Judas that he had never lived, and indeed, that also proved true, for what happened after Judas realized the results of his actions? He threw the silver away and hung himself. He no longer wanted to live with that guilt on his head.
However, there is a New Age "interpretation" of the circumstance that holds that Judas HAD to betray Jesus in order for Jesus to become a martyr and "die for our sins"--- that Judas was the "necessary" betrayer and had no choice but to carry through his part in the Passion Play.
I will take that up with anyone who wants to raise their head above the trench they are in. I have news for everyone. Jesus didn't die for our sins. He died because of our sins--- our bad choices, our mistakes.
We, living people, always have freewill. Our Father honors our freewill, so that we learn the results of our choices, even when our choices are awful--- like Judas's choice.
The Life of Jesus was not pre-determined. He didn't have to die like that. He died because Judas and the members of the Sanhedrin and the Romans and the hoity-toity Jews of Jerusalem at that time rejected him and his message of peace and love and healing.
Remember how he wept when he saw Jerusalem and what he said? How he would have gathered Jerusalem like a hen gathers chicks, but they "would not"?
This was his observation at what appeared to be the moment of his triumphal entry into Jerusalem.
He already knew what was brewing. He knew he was going to his death. He went anyway and let the chips fall, even though he clearly didn't know everything about it and continued to question it in the Garden of Gethsemane and even on the Cross.
He walked forward in faith that some supreme good would come of it.
No, Judas gets no "free pass" for his decisions. Neither Our Father nor the Devil made him do it. He did what he did of his own free will and it had the results he chose.
Jesus also made his choices in perfect freedom. He could have run away. He could have refused the torture stake.
The actual lesson of Judas Iscariot is two-fold and has nothing to do with any pre-determined script: (1) money is a worthless substitute for God, and (2) faith is a necessary condition for life.
Peter and Judas both grossly and some would say "unforgivably" betrayed Jesus that same night. Both fell far short. But one condemned himself to die and one condemned himself to live ---- and the difference between them was faith.
Peter had faith that Jesus loved him and would understand and forgive him. Judas had no such faith to sustain him through the crisis.
Again, it all comes down to love and compassion --- whether you believe in love and trust it, or not. Whether you keep faith with love, or not. And whether or not you have faith enough to accept love and compassion for yourself in spite of your sins.
If Jerusalem could have seen itself as it truly was --- sunk in sin and Mammon-worship, if it could have confessed its condition and repented --- there was Jesus, ready to forgive it and gather it.
Obviously, he made the same "offer" to Judas.
Just as obviously, both Judas and Jerusalem rejected the offer. Even the "faithful" Disciples scattered and ran. His family came to the foot of the Cross, not the vast crowds who cheered one day and condemned the next.
So here we are again, at the end of "these times"---- as in the days of Noah, men sleep with other men and with beasts and summon demons to help them in their iniquities, women kill their own babies, criminals run the government, liars tell the news, the emblem and idol of the Great Abomination stands where it should not stand in New York Harbor. Even the prophecy of the Cedars and the Sycamores has come to pass in the wake of the destruction of the World Trade Center.
It's all there, spelled out for all to see, just as foretold --- the arrogance of our leaders, their refusal to repent and humble themselves after all the damage they have done and all the misery they have caused.
And not just the leaders of "the US" or New York City, the leaders of almost the whole world.
They all just continue to go on mindlessly, invoking Business As Usual, continuing to collect taxes from people who not only don't owe any taxes, but who are owed payment, instead, continuing to allow every kind of evil, including the wholesale murder of babies, the "securitization" of living people as if they were corporations made by men, the "trading in souls" via the buying and selling of Baptismal Certificates and DNA, the poisoning of our water and our food supplies, and all the endless lies and half-truths that go with this.
It is a stinking, horrifying pile of garbage and we have nobody to blame but ourselves, because this is all the result of choices that people have made to follow after Mammon and reject the Gospel, just like Judas, just like Peter, just like Jerusalem.
But this time the story is going to go a different route.
The Apocalypse has come. The continuing ruler-ship of Satan even in the modern world and in the modern Church has been exposed. The Watch Fires are lit. Those who stand guard, the Watchmen, have come forward to raise the alarm and give the final warnings.
Understand --- we are all guilty, we have all made mistakes. Understand also that the "cut" is determined by who repents and who admits their sin and who commits to living a new and better life, like Peter.
All the others, like Judas, will be gone.
So when I tell you that I have offered the rulers of the banks and the governments and the armies a safe and just and easy way to make correction -- a conversion of the debt system to a credit system that would take only three days and harm nobody on Earth --- and that they still refuse to act and instead continue to go forward with their old, established evil, take note.
Like Jerusalem, they have been given "a time" to repent and reflect and look around at the unfolding prophecy. At every step, they have had freewill to transform their destiny. They have no one and nothing to blame but themselves, for they have been told the Truth and given other options, and they still stubbornly continue to honor nothing but their ego and Mammon and Satan.
So, they have to go. It is only a question of exactly when and how this is to be accomplished, but not a question about the inevitability of this outcome. As Fiduciary, I have ordered it to be done quickly and quietly, with no big drama.
I wish that everyone on Earth would see their condition and repent it and trust in Our Father's love and generosity --- and commit to living a far better and braver life, like Peter, instead of throwing their lives away like Judas Iscariot.
That said, I have given everyone all the information needed to do the right thing by the Earth and its People and I have been laughed at for my trouble, physically attacked, and derided by those who should be in sack-cloth. As I have patiently fulfilled every Notice, many millions of innocent people have suffered and died to allow these evil-doers time to repent.
And still no true repentance comes.
The Office of the Roman Pontiff has been ended, but the so-called "Secular Worship" of Satan has continued right on, even among members of the Church and the Priesthood of the Church. When I have pressed for an end to it, the perpetrators have chosen to set up the "Holy Roman Empire" to take the place of the Office of the Roman Pontiff and continue conducting all their evil business as usual.
It's like a gang of little kids caught with their hands in the cookie jar, blaming it on the dog, waiting a couple hours and going right back into the kitchen as if nobody would notice.
Our Father honors their free will, and what they will choose for themselves, they will choose. They will not be allowed to ruin the Earth. They will not be allowed to disrupt and terrify and harm everyone else. They will not have their "Last Hurrah" in the way they envisioned it and most importantly, they will not win anything but their own destruction.
Though they think they have power and that they have money and that they have the ability to mount a fight, the fight is already over. It ended many years ago on a hill overlooking a trash heap called Golgotha.
Now comes the time and the peace of The Lamb. Let all on Earth be advised.
The final warnings have been issued and those aligned with evil are running out of time. The choice of Peter, like the choice of Judas, is set before them--- and before us all.
Another superb essay! The evil ones think Satan will save them from the fate they deserve. They won't repent b/c they think they're doing right by the god they worship. It's time for them to realize they worship the wrong God.ReplyDelete
I’m going to play the role of Abby.ReplyDelete
Once again Anna misquotes scripture based on some funky translation. Judas did not hang himself. If you read a little closer you will see that he went back into the temple and cast down those 30 pieces of silver because of what he had done. The priests could not let him go and tell anybody that it was their idea and after he did it he had repented. They grabbed him up, took him out and hung him. They slit him open from his lower abdomen to his chest His bowels gushed out to the ground.
I don’t know about you, but think about that for a minute. If somebody has a rope around your neck, how can you cut yourself so that your insides fall on the ground?
He was murdered.
Anybody with a good Bible and a little bit of research can prove it.
Thank you Anna for all the documents to correct my status. Thank you living law firm.
I do not know how many more of these stories of fiction I am going to subject myself to.
Everybody’s entitled to their own opinion, and it is her place to post these.
I am just not sure I will be here much longer.
Interesting post regards to Judas Fruit Inspector🎶I hadn't heard that version before💥Delete
Thanks, Fruit inspector,Delete
i was also wondering about the 13? Yesterday Anna seemed to say 13 was involved with the Babylonian side of things, today?
And them was not Mattias the replacement for judas making the number once again Twelve?
Acts 1:26
They drew lots for them, and the lot fell on Matthias, and he was numbered with the eleven apostles.
Fruit inspector...i tend to agree with you about misquoted about the bible...!!Delete
I don't know where this LIE about "FREE WILL" started, but that just goes to show you that people still don't understand "WORDS" or misdefine them...The TRUE bible never once talks about "free will"..!! It only talks about "free choice"
..and that's all...!!
No one was given "free will", not even Jesus...Anna , you say Jesus had "free will" to run or hide, but he choose to stay...!! That's because he only had a choice, and he tried asking the "Father" if he would take this "cup" from him....but still in the end, he had to admit that it's its your "will" not mine to follow...!!
This is understandable, because it is the "Father" that is in control , not Satan..!! That was Satan's mistake in the first place..he has been deceived himself into believing he has any control over earth or its inhabitants...!! It's been the "Father" all along, otherwise nothing in the bible could have happened the way it did, and the future so accurately described through history...!!
Did Johan have free will when he decided not to follow God's instruction to go to Ninava ...as he was told to do....NO..!! He only had "free choice" to run...but his choice was quickly overridden by God's "WILL" that he goes to Ninava...and thus Jonah was swallowed up by a whale and delivered him right on the doorstop of Ninava...!! So much for "free will"....another LIE...!!!
Will= "Expression"Delete
Because We Live and Breathe (in-out air) "Freely", We also Freely Express Our Will through our chosen words, behaviors and actions, always. Our Will IS Our Living Energy "Expressed" Always, good, bad or indifferent.
will
[wil, wəl]
VERB
expressing the future tense.
"you will regret it when you are older"
expressing inevitable events.
"accidents will happen"
synonyms:
have a tendency to · are bound to · have a habit of · do
expressing a request.
"will you stop here, please"
expressing facts about ability or capacity.
"a rock so light that it will float on water" · [more]
Anna you are admirable in your efforts to decipher the underpinnings of a world wide set of corruptions that is rooted in dishonest predatory banking, unjust fraudulent taxation, political frauds, collossal prideful claims of undeserved "sovereignty", legislative bait and switch methodologies, shameless warmongering, in short, using the tricks of the cunning one to exercise unrighteous dominion.ReplyDelete
But knowing God has allowed Satan to have sway in this world via his favorite attribute as the original liar,and to weasel his lies into so many corners of daily life today is as you point out, becoming well known about the purveyors of lies across the face of the earth.
This wave of awareness is a good thing. I think the growing awareness of the existence of corruption almost everywhere will place before all people the realization that there are two primary forces at work and opposing one another. Seeking to know and love God and our neighbor, doing good, cultivating personal godliness, acting in love, offering forgiveness, living virtuously, doing all in integrity, accepting accountability (seeking to live rightly, or righteously) is always one course of action or choice.
The other course is in opposition to righteousness. Those choices lurk in the darkness of partnering with Satan by borrowing from his bag of tricks. In other words, conditions today are working to sort and sift the heart and loyalties and souls of mankind. God's purposes are being fulfilled in this condition.
A scripture describes this condition very succinctly from 2 Nephi 9:39:
"O, my beloved brethren, remember the awfulness in transgressing against that Holy God, and also the awfulness of yielding to the enticings of that cunning one. Remember, to be carnally-minded is death, and to be spiritually-minded is life eternal."
Don't you agree this is a very useful measuring rod by which we can know the nature and disposition of one of mankind or mans creations, by using this gauge in observing mans conduct?
It only takes a few experiences with someone or some organization to get the drift of what light or darkness motivates them. We can choose to find associations with others looking to live by the Light of Christ, the only perfect member of mankind. And conversely we ought to avoid contact and our support and doing business of any kind with those who show any degree of being workers of Satan's iniquities. Where possible we can try to offer the light of Christ to them, if they are at all responsive.
These two approaches can do much to limit the influence of corrupt organizations and to build a better local and world society of mankind.
One of your better posts Joel🕌Delete
This entity everyone refers to as Jesus lord of lords king of kings etc. Shouldn't all kings, princes, popes, queens be executed to pay for our sins? These are the parasites that live off of the backs of men, woman, and our offspring in their make believe world of characters-officials, and fictional corporations that crate and promote nothing but thief's and thievery (pirate's). Read on https://scannedretina.files.wordpress.com/2019/01/roman_court_procedure_9-15-2011_rev1.pdfReplyDelete
Free will is an oxymoronReplyDelete
Merriam Webster dictionary of Free Will:
freedom of humans to make choices that are not determined by prior causes or by divine intervention
You eat cause you are hungry, you choose an apple over and orange cause it taste better to your palette. Everything thing in life has a cause and effect, EVERYTHING. Name one thing that does not!
Who hardened Pharoad’s heart
Exo_10:20 (KJV) But the LORD hardened Pharaoh's heart, so that he would not let the children of Israel go.
Will anyone turn to God on their own?
Roman 3:11
there is no one who understands; there is no one who seeks God.
Even Jesus admitted he could not do anything on his own.
John 5:30
I can of mine own self do nothing: as I hear, I judge: and my judgment is just; because I seek not mine own will, but the will of the Father which hath sent me.
Who caused Paul to turn his heart to Jesus?
Act 9:3 And as he journeyed, he came near Damascus: and suddenly there shined round about him a light from heaven:
Blinded for three days Paul turned to God. Paul was a muderer of the saints and if if wasn’t for this experience he would of never turn to God.
Free will attempts is to remove God from the picture because it said you do things WITHOUT DEVINE INTERVENTION and thus denying God’s sovereignty over man. As long as you believe this lie you will never understand spiritual things. God’s consuming fire will rid all the idols of the heart of mankind. If God’s will is to is to do this or that and that is His pleasure who are you all man/woman to question God?
"This is good and acceptable in the sight of God our Savior; Who will have all men to be saved, and to come unto the knowledge of the truth. For there is one God, and one mediator between God and men, the man CHRIST JESUS; WHO GAVE HIMSELF A RANSOM FOR ALL, to be testified in due time" (1 Tim. )
You claim to be fiduciary for God and do not comprehend this vital and simply principle
Ben-Elyon
Free will is an illusion, however, you can jump off a bridge and gravity will automatically fulfill its function. The problem is choice. Do the One Will or not. We have the right to any action, the Universal One holds the right to balance it! As an instrument of the One, polarity never enters into the equation.ReplyDelete
God says in the Bible "If only they loved me as much as I love them" speaking of mankind. So people say cause they slip and fall down or burn themselves on a hot latte that God does not love them, petty little things not seeing the big picture of God's gentle guidance. God says if people do not love God and each other, rule one, that God will put a delusion in the leaders mind(s) and the leaders will lead those people who insist they have come up with a better way to live on planets in bodies so actually fight God. Is it any wonder that those who choose death, over life find themselves surrounded with deluded leaders and violence? God's Kingdom is about peace, love, truth, and no matter how many people turn against the virtues these things themselves need protected, and are worth fighting for of giving ones life for. Peace, Love, Kindness, Caring, Compassion, these things we know are good and do no harm. Billion dollar bombs that the people of the Earth are involved in right now along with myriads of weapons intended to do harm and being used to make money profits with death do harm and obviously a violation of law of heaven no 3. As bad as our leaders seem to us think how bad we are in getting our job carried our for God and the rest of the Universal family.ReplyDelete
Free Will does not equal "FREE Choice"....!!!!ReplyDelete